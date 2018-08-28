The Heat is On

We’ve now strung together two additional 90+ degree days out at Logan, both Monday and Tuesday hitting that mark. We’re up to 18 days in 2018 and that number will climb to 19 on Wednesday, and potentially even 20 by Thursday! Today we’re well into the 90s already and with humidity increasing, it feels like the triple digits outside.

Today the heat we’re experiencing is not just uncomfortable heat, but dangerous heat. It’s important to stay hydrated if you’re out and about today. Find plenty of shade, and take breaks if you have to be outside this afternoon. While air temperatures alone climb to the upper 90s, the high humidity makes it more difficult for our bodies to cool off efficiently. That factor is what gives us the “heat index”. This afternoon, that number will climb to the lower triple digits.

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories continue this afternoon and for Wednesday for not just greater Boston, but most of New England. As far as records are concerned, the current numbers stand at 99° for today and 96° for Wednesday. Hitting today’s record will be close, and I think we fall just short of that number, but Wednesday is a different story. Surpassing the 96° mark is possible, likely, and our forecast has us climbing to 98°. Again, that’s the air temperature, it will feel like the triple digits.

Meteorological summer which is used for the sake of record keeping, runs through the end of August (Friday). At that point we’ll be able to tell how this month and how this summer (June, July, August) stacks in terms of the heat. I think it certainly has potential to be one of, if not the hottest August on record, and same for the summer season.