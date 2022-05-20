Before we talk about the weekend heat, let’s not sleep on the fact we have a gorgeous day on tap for today! Now, it’s not the most beautiful start with some pockets of very dense fog — a dense fog advisory is in effect until 8am. Once we get that fog burned off the sun will take us through the late morning and afternoon.

Once we get into the sun, temperatures will warm nicely. A southeast wind will keep the coastline a bit cooler. That southeast wind will push the sea breeze a little deeper into Essex County and the North Shore. You can see that nicely on the temperature contour colors. It’s still a nice day though! Temperatures will climb to the 70s inland and upper 60s on the coast line. The warmest stretch will be from Framingham to Fitchburg.

As the warm air surges in overnight it could touch off a few very isolated showers. I wouldn’t worry much about these. First, only a small fraction of us will actually see them. Best chance is going to be south of Boston in SE Massachusetts. More specifically, Buzzard’s Bay, Cape Cod, and the Islands. Second, those that do see showers, they’re overnight. Here’s a snapshot of future radar at 2am overnight tonight.

Then it gets hot.

A heat advisory is in effect for Saturday and Sunday for heat index values or feels like temperatures near 100°. Obviously this is more common in summer and not on top of mind in mid May but keep in mind all those hot weather safety tips… drink plenty of water, find shade or water to stay cool, slow down, and don’t forget that sunscreen either.

Temperatures will challenge and break records both weekend days. The only record that might stand is Saturday’s high temperature in Boston. That’s all dependent on the sea breeze and how much cooler Boston will be. These are the current records as they stand going into the weekend.

Below are forecast highs for Saturday and Sunday: