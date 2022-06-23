We’ve had a pretty comfortable month of June so far and that will continue for a few more days (today and tomorrow) before we crank up the heat for the weekend. Today, temperatures will climb to the 70s — mid to upper inland, and near 70 on the coast. I also can’t rule out a spot shower today but the chance is very low. I wouldn’t worry too much about it but if you have outdoor plans, it’s something to put in the back of your mind.

Friday will have temperatures near 80° inland, still cooler on the coast then the heat is on this weekend. Temperatures inland will climb to 90° both Saturday and Sunday. With an onshore wind both days, it’ll be much more comfortable on the coast. Temperatures in the low 80s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday.

The nice thing about this round of heat is there won’t be a ton of humidity to go along with it. The humidity will inch up day by day over the next few and maybe get on the edge of sticky by Sunday. We’ve certainly had worse. I wouldn’t go as far as calling it a “dry” heat but it’s not tropical humidity in play.

While last weekend was cloudy and chilly and not a beach weekend, you’ll get to make up for that this weekend. Sunshine will be out and temperatures will be warm. Don’t forget to apply and reapply the sunscreen. The sun is basically as strong as it gets all year long, so sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes!