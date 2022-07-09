What a picture-perfect day we had outside today. Sunshine, low humidity, warm temperatures, and a gentle breeze. The best part? It all comes back tomorrow! Temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer than today, otherwise it’s a carbon copy with the coolest numbers on the coast and the warmest numbers inland on the 495 corridor.

Enjoy it because the heat is on as we head into next week. Temperatures Monday will be close to 90 degrees and we climb into the 90s for Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s entirely possible that a few towns squeak out 90° on Monday too, so if that happens, those towns would score their first heat wave of the season. Remember, an official heat wave is three consecutive days of 90°+.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday each feature a small chance of a pop up shower or thunderstorm. They won’t be widespread — like a 20-30% chance each day. It would be nice to get some widespread rain but unfortunately that’s not in the cards. The grass and plants are really going to be stressed next week with that sort of heat on the way and little water in the ground. Since June 1st, Boston is over 2″ below average for rain and since January 1st that number is over 6″ below average!