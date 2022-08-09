Folks! Congrats…you’ve survived one of our hottest stretches of temperature since record keeping began in 1872 (if you can provide weather data before 1872, I’d love to see it) ! Thankfully, it’s over. Cooler air is on the move as I type…

But, before we move ahead, let’s recap the heat…

Yet another day where temps on Tuesday afternoon reached the mid & upper 90s. Unreal.

The past three days have seen high temps reach 98 degrees (insert Boy Band joke here)..or here…

it was three weeks ago today (Tuesday) that this heat spell got started. Here is a recap of the unprecedented heat…

Bye Felicia…err….Nick.

The good news is Wednesday will offer much cooler temps and less humid air. I’ll stop short at calling it dry/comfy air because I don’t think that is the case until Friday. Here are the forecast high temps for Wednesday…

I don’t care if the humidity is only slightly less humid…i’ll take it! The weather continues to improve as we approach the weekend…

The only knock on that 7-day is the dryness of it….still no drought-busting rains in sight.

Enjoy the more comfortable air inbound to the region!

~JR