Finally! The heat is done. I’ll assume that everyone is tired of feeling it, doesn’t want to talk about it or hear about it. So let’s not haha. Aside from the fact it was the hottest 30 day stretch for Boston and we strung six consecutive days together of highs over 95 degrees!

This morning is so much cooler and much more comfortable! Dew points have fallen to the 60s, which by any other stretch we’d say is a little sticky or a little muggy. But after a week with tropical air in place, this feels pretty good. Clouds this morning will part, setting up a partly cloudy afternoon.

High temperatures today will be about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday!

The weekend forecast looks good! Comfortable temperatures and humidity with sunshine. The only thing I think we’ll have to watch is to see if clouds want to hug the coastline. For now, I’m still going to call it sunny on Saturday and the clouds are not for sure, but just something we’ll have to watch over the next day or two.