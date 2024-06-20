Yowza…what a way to welcome in summer, which officially began at 4:51pm Thursday afternoon. Searing heat for much of the region yet again. Check out the high temps across the region…

That 97 was just 1 degree shy of the record high of 98…..that’s boy band kinda heat!

I agree, Nick…wicked hot. Three consecutive 90 degree days makes this our first heat wave of the season and our first in 2 years!

Thankfully, this heat wave ends as it’s just getting started. Friday will see the arrival of cooler air, especially along the coast.

A cool front will drop in from the Gulf of Maine but not until midday early afternoon. Plan on a very warm late morning but relief should arrive by afternoon, especially along the coast. In terms of the Celtics parade, it will be quite warm & humid as the parade is starting but cooling nicely as the parade is wrapping up. While it will be very warm at first, we do not anticipate dangerous heat like we’ve seen the past two days…

In terms of the weekend, It looks pretty good. Both days offer summery weather with Sunday being the brighter/hotter of the two days. Sunday also offers a slightly higher chance of an afternoon storm versus Saturday…30% versus 10%.

Stay cool. Enjoy summer….it’s gonna be a hot one.

~JR