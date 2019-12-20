The Icy Winds Ease, Dry Pattern Holds

Improvements are small this morning, but at least we’re heading in the right direction as winds start to ease a bit and temps moderate a few degrees by this afternoon. While wind chills start near 0 this morning, they recover to 15-20 this afternoon as temperatures run closer to 30. We stay dry with quite a bit of sun.

It’ll be cold tonight with clear skies and temps near 20 in Boston, but with light winds, the suburbs fall into the single digits and lower teens. The chill still lingers tomorrow, but temps do moderate back to the low to mid 30s. Winds tomorrow are light, and that means the tailgate weather at Gillette is solid overall. Yes, cool, but with dry air and light winds, a typical late December day in Foxboro. Clouds do increase tomorrow as a warm front approaches.

Behind that warm front… milder air Sunday and Monday. Temps next week peak Monday, with highs in the 50s! We’ll fade those temps back into the upper 30s by Christmas, but with a dry Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the travel forecast still looks good.