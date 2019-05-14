Temps today didn’t make it out of the 40s. May 14th. A gentle reminder that for the Patriots Parade it was sunny and 65. February 5th.

A quick glance back over the past 30 years at the Merry Month of May, half of them featured at least one day like today…temps not making it out of the 40s. Still, it doesn’t soften the blow, especially when you consider that our wet April Pattern has rolled right into May…

Nine of the first fourteen days offering measurable rainfall (that’s on the heels of 21/30 April days seeing measurable rainfall). The reason has been the dang jet stream.. In recent weeks it has had this general look…



Not good if you are a fan of spring sunshine. We do have a bit longer to go in this unsettled pattern but we will see more sunshine in the coming days so no repeat of today’s weather…



As of this evening, the weekend looks dry…both days no less! As we look to next week, there are signs this pattern will begin to break down (after more showers on Tuesday) and take on a new look, much like this…



A jet stream like that, should offer more sunshine, less rain chances and an eventual warming trend…perhaps just in time for the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend. The long range temperature charts hint at that. I’m cautious to post said chart as that will lead to an automatic jinx of the potential pattern and guaranteed cold and rain but here it is….



Stay tuned……

~JR