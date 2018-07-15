The “Muggies” Are Back!

Happy Sunday!

The roar of air conditioners humming the next several days will be a common sound as we find ourselves in another warm and muggy air mass with dewpoints pushing 70!

Clouds will slowly decrease through this afternoon with temps running in the mid to upper 80s inland, mid 70s to around 80 along the coast courtesy of a light breeze out of the East/Southeast. Though the dynamics aren’t prime for shower/storm development, we’ll still keep the risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the forecast this afternoon, especially inland being that the atmosphere is still a bit unstable. Certainly want to keep an eye to the sky this afternoon but no need to cancel those out door plans. The shower threat will diminish early tonight and we’ll be left with a muggy and mild night with some areas of patchy fog developing late.

.

Monday will be the hottest day of the week with highs reaching 90 inland but with a light sea breeze developing, the coast will be slightly cooler with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. Much of the area will remain shower/storm free Monday afternoon but given the high dewpoints and hot temps, an isolated t’storm still may develop inland. Our best chance for showers and storms this week will be Tuesday afternoon courtesy of a cold front passing through the area. Some of those storms may be strong and accompanied by downpours which may cause localized flooding..something to keep a close eye on as we draw closer to the event. Turning less humid Wednesday and staying that way through the rest of the work week with warm temps as high pressure builds into the region.

Have a great rest of your Sunday!

David

