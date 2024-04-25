Ok maybe it’s perfect “date” and not perfect day, and maybe today is a bit cool but you know know the reference! We have the sun today, it’s not too hot, it’s not too cold, all you need is a light jacket! (If you don’t know, a quick google will show you).

Ok but in all seriousness, you’ll need a jacket because it will be chilly, especially on the water’s edge today where temperatures will struggle to make it 50° this afternoon. We should be closer to 60°. Inland spots will fare a bit better with temperatures in the mid 50s.

The good news is after the clouds and a few showers yesterday, the sun is back today and will be with us for several more days, all the way through Saturday. But clear skies also mean cold nights, so we have another cold one on the way tonight and many of us will fall back below freezing into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow afternoon will bring more sunshine and temperatures will be a bit warmer to close out the week on Friday.

The sun will stick with us for at least the first half of the weekend with clouds moving in for Sunday. Sunday will also bring a very low chance of spot shower, it’s low but the chance is there. Either way, the weekend forecast looks decent with temperatures climbing back above average.

If there’s one downside to all the sun, it’s the pollen. And tree pollen sufferers, I hear you and I see you! Those allergies are killer right now! Tree pollen will remain severe all the way through the weekend.

Speaking of plants and pollen, this weekend is Daffodil Festival on Nantucket! The weather looks good, temperatures just a bit chilly.