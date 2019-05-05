The Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow, 70s Tuesday

7Weather- We start the week dry and mild on Monday. Tuesday is warm with the chance for pop-up showers late in the day. More rain moves in Thursday afternoon.

MONDAY:

Clouds will still be around early on Tuesday and temps start in the mid and upper 40s.

Skies gradually clear and we warm up into the low to mid 60s inland. A sea breeze keeps areas along the coast in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday morning is mostly sunny and cool in the upper 40s and low 50s.

It looks like we see a mix of sun and clouds the rest of the day, and we jump to above average highs!

Most areas make it into the low and mid 70s in the afternoon. The South Shore, Cape & the Islands are cooler in the 50s and 60s.

A cold front starts to move in late in the day, firing up some showers as it approaches us.

Expect a quick line of rain after 5 PM on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY:

That cold front is slow to clear. It hangs out offshore on Wednesday, keeping clouds around throughout the first part of day.

We slowly clear and it is seasonable in the low and mid 60s.

7-DAY:

Enjoy the first part of the week. The gloomy and rainy conditions make a comeback Thursday and Friday.

We might see a few peeks of sun early on Thursday and then it becomes overcast. Light rain moves in after 2 PM and showers are on and off the rest of the day.

The rain picks up overnight Thursday into Friday. It looks like the heavier rain will be Friday morning with a few showers lingering into the afternoon.

Saturday has partly cloudy skies with seasonable highs in the low 60s.

Mother’s Day looking good, for now. There is a system that moves through south of us that could bring rain.