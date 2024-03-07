Some much-needed sunshine returns tomorrow! We stay dry tomorrow through most of Saturday. Then rain returns for part of our weekend.

The dry conditions will be a nice change after the rain and cloud cover over the past 24 hours! Towns picked up anywhere from 1-3″ of rain.

The recent rainfall brings the threat of minor river flooding through Saturday. The Taunton and Connecticut Rivers are expected to crest at minor flood stage tomorrow at noon. The Assabet River is expected to crest at minor flood stage at 12 am Saturday.

Another part of the weather story is the wind. The wind has been gusty this evening (picture below shows reported gusts during our 4:00 newscast) and will remain so for southeast Mass overnight. A Wind Advisory runs through 4 am tomorrow for Cape Cod and the Islands. It’ll likely be a night you wake up to the wind howling.

Overnight, the breeze fades inland. Clouds will clear from west to east. Temperatures fall into the low 30s. It’ll be a chilly start tomorrow morning.

Ridging aloft will make for a nice end to the work week. We’ll start off with a lot of sun and see sunshine through the day. Temperatures inland head for the upper 40s. A north/northeast breeze will keep it cooler along the coast in the low/mid 40s.

Now to the weekend…

Most of Saturday is dry, but clouds will thicken up through the day. Rain returns Saturday night into Sunday morning. The next storm will bring about 1/2-3/4″ of rainfall, so not as much as this past storm. We should see improvements through the day on Sunday, but it will stay breezy.

The breeze is the theme through midweek. Less wind by Wednesday. Next week looks quiet and dry.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black