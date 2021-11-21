7Weather- Rain moves in tonight and it will be around throughout the first part of the day tomorrow.

Expect mild temperatures in the mid and upper 40s tonight. Showers move in after 8 PM and they will be on and off throughout the night. There will be scattered rain for the Monday morning commute with the chance of isolated downpours. Rain starts to move out mid-day with just a few, lingering showers in southeast Massachusetts around lunch time. There could be partial clearing as we approach sunset.

Temperatures start in the low and mid 50s in the morning, and then we drop to about 50º by noon. Chilly air will be around by the end of the work day with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s by 5 PM.

A gusty breeze develops Monday night into Tuesday as chilly air moves in. Temperatures start in the upper 20s, but it will feel like the teens and low 20s. There will be plenty of sunshine in the afternoon, but don’t let that fool you, it will feel like the low 30s with that chilly wind.

There will be less wind around for us on Wednesday and highs reach into the low 40s. Overall we are looking at calm weather across the country for travel on Wednesday.

If you’re staying the region for Thanksgiving we will have quiet, seasonable weather. Highs in southern New England will be in the low and mid 50s and skies are mainly sunny. The further west and south you go, you’ll run into clouds, but it remains dry.

Friday will have lots of clouds with showers moving in throughout the afternoon. Temperatures reach into the mid and upper 40s. We’re watching a system that could bring a few showers on Saturday, but there’s a chance that the wet weather misses us.