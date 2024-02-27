Wind. The great enemy this time of year and into spring (March & April are the two windiest months of the year during the daylight hours). The next two days are windy for us with, unfortunately, the potential for some wind damage late Wednesday evening. A powerhouse storm will do the dirty work of cranking up the wind. This storm will also produce scattered showers through the day Wednesday and into late Wednesday evening…

Thankfully, those showers will be rain showers as another warm day is on tap for Wednesday. The wind will be the big ticket item for this storm with the South Coast/Cape/Islands feeling the brunt of the wind during the day on Wednesday while the rest of the region (including metro Boston/Worcester Hills) deal with the strong winds mid to late evening Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

Those are a lot of colors and numbers for the wind so this chart (hopefully) makes the wind speeds tangible…

I think along the South Coast/Cape is where the strongest winds are likely to occur (over 55mph) and for everyone else, wind gusts between 45-55 mph occur. Those wind gusts upwards to 50mph+ could be high enough for some power disruption and this map shows where that is most likely to occur…

Plan on a loud night tomorrow night with that wind roaring across the region. That wind will initially be a warm wind on Wednesday but by midnight Wednesday night-Thursday morning, the wind will shift to the west and that will open the flood gates to much colder air. Temps will crash into the 20s by early Thursday morning and struggle to recover into the 30s for the remainder of the day. Thankfully, after the cold blast of air Thursday, temps moderate and the wind backs way off. An early call on the weekend is for a somewhat unsettled look with mainly cloudy skies and the risk of a few showers, especially Sunday.

~JR