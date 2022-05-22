I don’t know the origin story to the phrase The Winds Of Change but I dig it…it fits the theme of this blog nicely this evening. Temps once again soared into the 80s and 90s with coastal locations (once again) be spared the worst thanks to a chilly ocean. Boston fell way short of record heat (high temp 88 versus record high 93) but Worcester did manage to tie their record high temp of 90…way to go! Thankfully, this is it for the summer-like heat and humidity. A cold front is pressing through the region as I type and this front will shove all that summer air out to sea by early Monday morning.

Monday is shaping up to be a great day..well…as great as a Monday can be. The good news is that the next three days are looking really sweet as well.

Granted, some folks may find low 60s along the coast too cool for their liking but it is what it is (again, what’s the Origin Story for that phrase??)

Overall, the week ahead is dry and comfy with seasonable temps and low humidity and …as of this evening, an early look at the Memorial Day Holiday weekend is looking nothing like last years debacle (rain and 50 for three days).

Let’s hope that 7-day ages well through the week. Next chance of rain is sometime late Thursday evening and into Friday.

Enjoy!

~JR