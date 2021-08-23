What an active weather streak we’ve had. Fred at the end of last week, Henri this weekend and into today. Three tropical tornadoes were confirmed today by the National Weather Service. One in Marlboro, one in Bolton, and one in Stow. All tornadoes were weak and rated an EF-0 with wind gusts between 65-70 mph. Damage was limited to minor tree and power line damage, thankfully there were no injuries.

Now the focus will shift to a flooding threat when the rain becomes more widespread instead of individual spinning cells. There is the POSSIBILITY of flooding this evening and tonight. A flash flood watch is in effect this evening and tonight. The flooding won’t be widespread, but if a few back to back to back downpours could lead to some flooding so keep that in mind tonight.

A little sidebar here, but here’s a spooky fact about Henri. Henri made landfall in the exact same place that Elsa made landfall in July. Certainly an unlikely event. But here’s where it gets weirder. There was a different Tropical Storm Henri in 1985 that made landfall in the exact spot of Tropical Storm Henri in 2021. Mind. Blown.

Moving forward the story becomes more heat and more humidity. Both will build in this weekend and send feels like temperatures into the 90s or even close to 100 for the second half of the week.