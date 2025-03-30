After a cold, damp weekend, some warmer weather is on the way Monday but so are thunderstorms.

Monday morning will be cool with some fog around, but winds will start to pick up late morning and drive in the warmth.

Temperatures Monday afternoon will reach the low to mid 60s for most under mostly cloudy skies.

By the evening a cold front arrives with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Although there is a severe thunderstorm risk in western Massachusetts, we’re not expecting severe storms in eastern New England at this time.

Stay tuned to the latest from the 7Weather team as the cold front approaches Monday evening.