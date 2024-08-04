Make sure to stay weather aware for the rest of your weekend.

While there could be isolated showers and storms anytime, the main event for Boston will be between 4 and 7 p.m.

That’s when the main line of thunderstorms is expected to track through. For central Massachusetts it’s a couple of hours earlier.

While most thunderstorms will be general type storms or a little strong, some could become severe. The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts over 60 mph. If you get a severe thunderstorm warning, get inside and stay way from any windows.

Highs today will reach 82 to 87 degrees except at the Cape where it’ll be about 5 degrees cooler. It will be incredibly humid all day.

Tonight we’re drying out. Monday will be hot and dry until a low-end chance for an isolated storm in the evening.

Tuesday will be cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ve got chances for scattered showers. Those showers will linger into Wednesday morning. The rest of your Wednesday, drying out and cooler. In fact, we’ll stay dry and cool in the 70s for Thursday and Friday too. The remnants of Debby may track north over the Atlantic and bring us some wet weather for next weekend.