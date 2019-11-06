Thursday Evening Rain/Snow Followed By Bitter Cold Blast

I hope everyone was able to get outside, at least for a little while to enjoy this seasonable autumn Wednesday in November. Not to mention we saw sunshine from start to finish. It’s back to clouds and rain in the forecast for Thursday, with the higher elevations seeing snow possible on the backside of this system.

Tonight, we are dry, clear and cold with overnight lows slipping in to 20s for the suburbs and higher elevations, lower 30s closer to the coast.

Tomorrow starts off dry, as clouds build in through the day. The rain holds off until late afternoon, with the leading edge of rain into Worcester Co and southern NH by the early evening commute Thursday. Those showers continue to fill in through the evening commute, with a rain/snow mix into the Worcester Hills, Rt. 2 Corridor, and southern NH by 10PM as temperatures start to fall.

As far as accumulation, a light coating is possible for northern Worcester Co. with 1-2″ of snow possible for the Berkshires and and extending northward into Vermont.

These showers exit for Friday morning’s commute, but that’s just the start of the bitter cold. It will be blustery Friday with highs into the upper 30s, but wind chills into the 20s.

We could see a few gusts up to 40 mph Friday, making the wind chill dip into the low to mid 20s into the afternoon. Make sure to layer up for your Friday plans!

Some of the coldest air so far this season (coldest since March 9th in Boston…since April 11th in Worcester) is expected early Saturday morning, with lows into the upper teens for some!

This is the forecast for Saturday morning’s low:

Thankfully, temperatures do rebound with less wind on Saturday afternoon with highs near 40°. Sunday morning is a touch warmer with lows into the upper 20s.

We’re back into the low 50s Sunday and Monday before slipping slightly Tuesday and Wednesday.