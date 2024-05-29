It’s been a comfortable day! Our sunny start led to increasing clouds with highs above average. Tomorrow will be cooler with rain and downpours in the morning and drier weather past noon.

You see the swirl of showers from Ohio to Connecticut. An area of low pressure along a front was to our west today. That will continue to slide east, set up over Southern New England tomorrow morning and continue offshore into the afternoon.

Overnight, temperatures stay in the 50s to near 60° with abundant cloud cover and a few showers. Showers will fill in from west to east closer to sunrise. Here’s a look at our in-house model’s depiction of the rain tomorrow. Expect showers with downpours for most of us during the morning commute. Rain will push north and east through the morning with a few lingering showers around midday. We’ll dry out and should see some sun through the afternoon.

Depending on where the axis of heaviest rain sets up, there will be a difference in rainfall totals. The best chance for heavier rain at times will be for areas south of the Mass Pike. The HREF model shows estimated precipitation accumulations.

You’ll want a light jacket for the afternoon tomorrow. It’ll feel cooler tomorrow with temperatures in the 60s.

After Thursday, we’ll be in a lovely stretch of weather! We’ll get more sunshine and low humidity through the weekend. A ridge builds in next week continuing the dry stretch and bumping temperatures into the low 80s.

Hope you’ll be joining us at the Best Buddies Challenge this weekend! We couldn’t ask for better weather to support an organization that we’re all passionate about at 7News.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black