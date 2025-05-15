We’re waking up to showers and storms. The best time frame for showers to continue will be through mid-morning. It won’t be a washout today but watch for isolated showers again this afternoon. A storm could bubble outside of 495 late afternoon/early evening.

It’s mild and muggy today. Temperatures start out in the upper 50s low 60s and reach the low/mid 70s inland, upper 60s near 70 on the coast. It’s also going to start feeling muggy.

Overnight, temperatures stay mild in the upper 50s/near 60 thanks to higher dew points, clouds and areas of fog. Tomorrow starts off with clouds, then we’ll get some sunshine. High temperatures will be warm in the upper 70s/low 80s. It’ll feel like summer with warmth and mugginess. Tomorrow looks mainly dry, outside of a chance for night shower.

Scattered storms are in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through. That cold front will scour out the muggy feel, and it will feel more comfortable Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 70s this weekend. We’ll be drier and cooler next week.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black