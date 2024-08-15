We are starting off this morning on the right foot, but unfortunately our stretch of nice weather will come to an end this afternoon as a few showers and storms return to the area. But it’s not all bad news because we’ll get the weather weather out of the way for the weekend… at least for the most part.

We’ll be dry until after lunchtime today when we start to pop up a few showers and storms. They will be hit and miss all afternoon and evening so grab the umbrella out the door this morning. You won’t need it all afternoon long but chances are you’ll run into something at some point today. The showers and storms will start to diminish around sunset as they are driven by the daytime heating, and completely wrap up by 10pm.

Temperatures will fare alright today with inland spots climbing back into the lower 80s. We’ll be slightly cooler on the coastline with an onshore wind keeping us in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow is dry but it will be a hazy sunshine with wildfire smoke back overhead both today and tomorrow. The sea breeze will again cool the coast line with inland spots returning to the 80s.

We also continue to watch Hurricane Ernesto moving north from Puerto Rico and toward Bermuda this weekend. Flooding rain fell across Puerto Rico and the US & British Virgin Islands yesterday and now Bermuda is watching the storm. For us the storm will pass well off shore with our biggest impacts being rough surf and rip currents Sunday and Monday.

In fact, Ernesto will actually save our weekend here in New England. The storm is setting up a log jam of sorts so our next storm, that is currently over the Great Lakes, just can’t move eastward until Ernesto clears a path for it. Since that storm struggles to move east, it will really hold our rain chances to a minimum Saturday and Sunday. While something spotty is possible both days, it’s a very low chance and probably a bit more likely Sunday than Saturday. Even then, it’s nowhere close to a washout with the best chance of a spot shower being our inland spots versus the coast. By Monday, however, as Ernesto passes by, it will open the door for that second storm to pass through New England and increase our rain chances Monday.