A damp and dreary start requires some patience this morning to see the improvements that are ahead. Although the turnaround won’t be quick, it will happen, as temps surge into the 60s and 70s away from the immediate coast by mid to late afternoon.

AM clouds and drizzle taper off, allowing for some midday/afternoon breaks of sun as well. With that said, I do expect a few spotty showers late this afternoon and the risk for some evening showers/thunder rolling through.

Below is a mid to late afternoon snapshot of temps. Boston will hang in the 50s most of the day and bump up into the 60s early this evening.

The showers and thunder that slide through tonight are with a cold front, and on the other side of that front, we’ll catch a gusty breeze and chillier air with highs in the 50s and winds gusting 30-35mph.

Easter weekend looks bright with some seasonable chill as highs near 50 on Saturday and near 55 Sunday. Both days start frosty, so plan on a cool feel to the air for those early Easter egg hunts.

Next week looks mild, with lots of 60s and 70s ahead! Mainly dry too.