7Weather – It’s been a soggy and cloudy start to our Sunday! Not ideal for our 4th of July weekend plans. Here’s what we can expect for the rest of the extended weekend.

There will be periods of rain with some dry time mixed in today. Expect off and on waves of showers today. An isolated storm is possible this afternoon. We’ll have a lot of cloud cover around, so temperatures for most of us will stay in the 70s.

Overnight, another batch of rain comes through. We’ll have showers for the Cape early tomorrow morning. A rumble of thunder is possible with this as well. Dew points will come up, so temperatures should stay in the upper 60s/near 70 overnight. That will be a good launching pad to get us into the low/mid 80s tomorrow. We’ll wake up to a lot of cloud cover. The July sunshine will help to clear it by midday.

Tomorrow we’ll watch for scattered storms to develop mainly north and west of the city. The Storm Prediction Center highlights the potential for an isolated severe storm in the green shading on the map below. The risk is low. As for the impacts, any of the storms could produce gusty wind, downpours and lightning.

Tuesday there’s still a threat for an isolated storm in the afternoon. Any activity should wind down around sunset. That’ll leave it mild and muggy for fireworks!

Beyond that, it’s about the heat and humidity. Temperatures head near 90 by the end of the week.

Hope you’re having a great holiday weekend!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black