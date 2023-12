Good morning! It’s a cool to chilly start. Today will be mild with a lot of clouds. Scattered showers arrive later today ahead of a storm that will bring us heavy rain and strong wind.

Here’s a look a the timing of the rain and potential wind gusts.

A trough will rotate in some energy to bring a few showers Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s/low 40s the rest of the week.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black