Good morning! It’s off to a cold start. Temperatures this afternoon will feel a bit more mild compared to yesterday in the 40s. Clouds will thicken through the day but our daylight hours are dry.

We’re watching a storm bringing snow and rain to the Midwest and South. That will interact with an area of low pressure that’s off the Mid-Atlantic coast. Temperatures won’t be cold enough for snow in our region, so we’ll get rain.

Showers arrive past 8 pm. Rain fills in between 10 pm and midnight. The heaviest rain will be during the overnight the overnight hours. The wind will also get gusty out of the southeast. There’s a Wind Advisory for the Cape and Islands. Wind could gust 40-50 mph causing some isolated tree damage. Rain will taper by the height of the morning commute.

Overnight temperatures will stay in the upper 30s/low 40s. Tomorrow highs will make it into the upper 40s/low 50s. We could see more breaks in the cloud cover closer to sunset.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black