7Weather- Red, white and *storms! Seems like a theme for the holiday weekend, as we have more storms in the forecast today and tomorrow.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through overnight. That has pushed well offshore. There are just some spotty showers for areas north of the Mass Pike. Other than that, a lot of us have thick fog this morning. We’ll get some midday/early afternoon sun. Then scattered storms will work west to east across the region today. Take a look at the timing below. We get a break in the rain through the early afternoon. There could be a few spot showers south of the Pike. Late afternoon/early evening scattered storms will work across central Mass and continue to move east past sunset. Any of these storms could produce downpours, lightning and gusty wind. High temperatures today will reach the upper 70s/low 80s inland, and temperatures stay in the 70s on the coast.

Overnight, temperatures stay in the upper 60s/low 70s again with a few showers around and isolated thunderstorms. The morning will have a lot of cloud cover. Storms look to develop by noon, first west and then moving east across southern New England through the afternoon/early evening. Right now it looks like any of the activity winds down around 8-9 pm. That would work out well for fireworks shows! It’ll just be a bit damp and muggy. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s/low 80s again.

After the holiday, we trend drier and temperatures heat up to the upper 80s/near 90 before the end of the week.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black