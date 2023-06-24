7Weather – It’s another rainy Saturday. We’ve heard that a time or two this month. In fact, all Saturdays this month we’ve had some measurable rainfall. Rain favors the morning today with some late afternoon/evening sun. Tomorrow the afternoon and evening favors scattered thunderstorms. There will be times we can get outside and enjoy dry time this weekend!

A warm front is lifting across the region this morning. Some of the heaviest rain has fallen for our friends in Rhode Island. A line of heavy rain producing rainfall totals of 1.0 -1.50″ was reported as of 10:30 a.m.

By this afternoon, shower chances become more isolated. By late afternoon and early evening, we’ll get some clearing and sun. Late afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s/near 80° inland. Coastal towns will generally be in the low/mid 70s.

Overnight it stays muggy and mild. Temperatures will only fall to the mid/upper 60s. We’ll wake up to a lot of low clouds tomorrow with mist and drizzle. It’ll look gloomy, but don’t worry! We’ll get improvements before the end of the day.

Below is a cross section for relative humidity in Bedford. The brighter colors indicate we’ll get some drier air into the mid and upper levels allowing for more sun Sunday! That will also help to get thunderstorms going. The threat tomorrow will be scattered and favor areas north and west of the city.

This muggy and warm feel with daily chances for showers and storms is not quick to get out of here. We’ll hold the pattern through the 7-day forecast.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black