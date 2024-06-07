You’ll hear me say small, tiny, miniscule or whatever adjective exists to really hit home how small the shower chances are today and this weekend. So while they are there, yes, do not worry much about them today or this weekend as many of us will not see a drop of rain the entire time. That said, each day today through Monday has a very small shower chance. And honestly, you could probably talk me into changing the percentages below to 20-10-20-10 instead of the 30s and 20s.

This morning we’re starting off with humidity and fog but today is all about working in drier air. That means scouring out the fog, clearing the clouds (for a bit), and lowering the humidity. It’s a little sticky this morning, but the afternoon will be more comfortable. We’ll get rid of the fog and have a good amount of sun this morning. That sun, however, will create some instability and lead to those puffy cumulus clouds taking over this afternoon. It is possible that a few of those clouds drop an isolated shower later this evening.

Saturday and Sunday both looking good — again both with those small shower chances, more likely Sunday than Saturday. Saturday will feature a westerly breeze which will help push the warmth right out to the coast. We should knock out the sea breeze Saturday. On Sunday, the wind will back down a bit so we may cool things down slightly on the coast. Either way, both days are looking good, perhaps just a few more clouds on Sunday versus Saturday.