Title: Strong to Severe Storms This Evening, Cooler and Windy Tomorrow

A High Wind Warning remains in effect through tonight for most of MA for gusts up to 60MPH possible, while a Wind Advisory remains for NH for gusts up to 55MPH. These gusts are strong enough to bring down trees and powerlines, so be weather aware through this evening (and make sure you have the flashlights ready and cell phones fully charged).

The reason for the strong to damaging gusts is an approaching cold front that is swinging across the northeast and into southern New England through this evening.

Not only are we tracking the strong gusts, but also severe thunderstorms that will push off our coast by 8pm.

Tonight, we’ll see a gradual clearing of the skies as cooler air rushes in from the northwest. it will still be windy through the overnight. Low temperatures will dip into the low to mid 40s inland, near 50 at the coast.

Thursday is an unseasonably cool day with highs into the mid to upper 50s to near 60 under mostly sunny skies with a chilly northwest wind, gusting up to 35 mph at times.

We round out the work week with sunshine and highs into the low 60s Friday.

Saturday is the warmer of the two weekend days with highs into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies followed by a more seasonable day on Sunday with highs into the low 60s.

That cooldown continues into the next work week with a chance for some showers, too. Monday’s highs struggle to make it out of the 50s under mainly cloudy skies and showers late. These shower chances continue into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs into the 60s.

Jackie Layer