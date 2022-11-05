Well above average temperatures remain in the forecast this weekend, with some record highs possible!

This is all due to a strong high pressure system off shore and a strong cold front moving through the Midwest; forcing a Gulf Coast air mass into the Northeast.

Saturday afternoon temperatures are expected to reach mid to upper 70s. The average high is mid to upper 50s this time of year. Although most areas will stay below the record high, there still could be a few places that surpass record highs.

On Sunday high temperatures will be similar, but with record highs in the low to mid 70s, most of the area will have new records by 2-5 degrees.

Cooler weather returns once the cold front passes during the work week, with highs back in the 50s.