Today: Deja Vu. Halloween: Mild, Wet and Gusty Too

The pattern hasn’t changed much over the last 36hrs and that means today, it’s Deja Vu, Monday part 2. Low clouds and patchy drizzle kick of the day with clouds hanging tough through the afternoon. Highs this afternoon run in the mid to upper 50s, fairly close to seasonable levels.

The chance for a few showers roll in tomorrow, especially in the afternoon as temperatures bump up to near 60.

By Halloween morning, the mild air has worked in with temps near 60, and they gradually trend up through the day, reaching the mid to upper 60s on Halloween night. To compliment the temperature rise, wind speed and rain chances also go up. Showers will be in an out through the day and into the evening as wind gusts top 30-40mph by the early evening and even a few gusts to near 50mph are possible by predawn Friday.

The trick or treat forecast is mild, windy and a bit muggy as we’ll track scattered showers through the area. It’s possible to have a few lulls in the rain early in the evening, but overall, I’d plan on having some wet weather and waterproof those little ghosts and goblins.

Friday starts windy and warm, 65-70 early in the morning with rain moving through. By the afternoon, we’ll see breaks of sun and temps falling back into the 50s. The 50s hold through the weekend as sunshine sticks around. Clocks go back 1 hour too… meaning a 4:35pm sunset Sunday. Yikes!