Get out and enjoy the beautiful weather for your Sunday! It will truly be a top 10 weather day.

Skies will be partly cloudy, but most importantly, dry. Highs will be cooler than yesterday in the upper 70s and low 80s. It will feel significantly cooler than yesterday not only because the highs are a couple of degrees cooler, but because the dew points are significantly lower. That means much more comfortable levels of humidity. It’ll be a great day for some baseball.

Tomorrow will be another beautiful day with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

It will be partly sunny, and at the very most we’ll see an isolated shower. However, most will not see that.

Tuesday will be another gorgeous day. Take advantage and make those outdoor plans!

The rest of the week will be dry but seasonable. Storm chances increase as we head toward Friday and next weekend.