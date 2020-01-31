Top Five Warm January

January is in the review mirror and warm may even be an understatement. Today’s high in Boston will end up in the 40s which gives the month a temperature distribution more like March than January.

In fact, it WAS March-like. January 2020 is good enough for 3rd place for warmest January on record. While today will be above average, it likely won’t move us up or down on the list. And if you look at the average temperature for the month, it is in fact just like March. Let’s just hope March doesn’t end up like January should…

The final day of the month will act like every other day this month… above average. Highs will climb to the low to mid 40s under sunny skies. Clouds will start to fill in this afternoon, leading to a cloudy night tonight. But if you have Friday night plans, don’t worry! We’re cloudy but dry.

So what about February? Well at least the beginning looks warm. Go figure. The first weekend of the month is not terrible but not picture perfect. Saturday will be cloudy with some sun breaking through during the second part of Sunday. But temperature stay in the mild side with highs in the 40s both days.

If you’re heading to northern New England for a ski weekend, definitely keep those travel plans! We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures near freezing both days. Watch for a few snow showers on Sunday morning. It’ll be a great weekend for skiing.

So, back to February. What does the month typically bring. Well we’ll get another shot of a decent amount of snow (again, only based on the average). December over achieved in that department, picking up nearly a foot — a few inches above the average of 9″. January, however… what a dud. The month finished with only 3″ of snow in Boston — 10″ below average! February will give us another chance of over 10″. But as you see from January’s performance, it’s just the average and can go either way. February’s had a few times with less than an inch the whole month. And remember 2015? 65″! Time will tell…

Temperature wise it looks like the first part of February will be above average. Which is a continuation of the entire winter so far. December clocked in at 2.5 degrees above average and January a whopping 9 degrees above average!

So maybe this is good news if you like the mild air. Or not so good if you’re a snow lover. But either way, we can all get behind this! Today is our first day with 7am sunrises and by Monday we’ll have our first 5pm sunset!