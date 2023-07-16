It’s been an active morning with Tornado Warnings across the region. Stay weather aware the rest of the day. As of this writing (11 a.m.) a Tornado Watch is in place for a large portion of New England until 3 pm. This means atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms, capable of producing tornadoes. Any tornadoes that spawn would be brief and weak, but enough to cause some damage.

Torrential downpours leading to flash flooding is also a risk. Numerous Flash Flood Warnings have been in place this morning. A Flood Watch continues through late tonight. The system is tapping into a lot of tropical moisture allowing for heavy rain and extreme rainfall rates 2-3″ possible. The ground is already saturated from recent rain and the intensity of this rain allows for runoff and flash flooding. If you live in an area prone to flooding, do not drive through flooded roadways.

The main line of storms continues to move through midday and into the afternoon. Storms become more scattered this afternoon. Downpours, lightning and gusty wind will still be concerns. Tonight, western and central Mass clear first. Another batch of storms will linger tomorrow morning for Cape Cod and the Islands.

We’ll start with clouds tomorrow and then get more sun into the afternoon. High temperatures head for the upper 80s/low 90s. More storm potential Tuesday night. Wednesday looks better with drier conditions! It will likely turn more unsettled toward the end of the week.

The 7News Weather Team will continue to monitor the weather situation and update you if necessary.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black