It’s been a beautiful, if not breezy day across the Bay State and southern New England on the whole. With a mix of clouds and sun and an October feel this afternoon, hopefully you got the chance to spend some time outdoors despite the stiff breeze we’ve felt today.

If not, make this your cue to do so before the end of the day Friday, because Friday evening and the weekend will be a bit rough-and-tumble with a nor’easter on the way.

Going chronologically– we’re in for another cool night with temperatures bottoming out in the low 40s for most areas with a mostly clear sky.

Tomorrow, we’ll be cool and breezy again, with highs in the low to mid 60s and wind gusts up to about 30 mph, especially for those in southeastern MA (largely areas southeast of I-95). We’ll be mostly sunny, so you can enjoy another bright day outdoors! Just mind the wind.

Friday starts out with a mix of clouds and sun as well, and temperatures will similarly be in the low to mid 60s by the afternoon. But here’s where things start to shift as our storm approaches from the south. First, we’ll see (and feel) the winds pick up throughout the day Friday.

While the full timing of this storm is a little unsettled, one of the forecast factors that hasn’t changed is that the winds and the rain are misaligned in their arrival.

The worst of the winds will ramp up Friday. By Friday night, we could see gusts well up into the 30s and 40s, even up to 50mph for the Cape and Islands. Strong gusts in the 40s (and an isolated few in the 50s, for coastal areas in particular) linger through Saturday night before the winds start to die down.

Coastal flood potential is also at its peak during that time frame. Between large, crashing waves (wave heights could reach double-digits) and the tide cycle, we could see some minor coastal flooding between Friday and Saturday afternoon.

For that reason, we have a Coastal Flood Watch in place from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. These areas could see up to a foot of inundation, especially in low-lying locations near the shoreline.

In terms of the rain– while we could see a few showers as early as midday Friday for the Cape and Islands, the bulk of the rain doesn’t arrive until Saturday. Rain will be on-and-off, some heavy, some light, between Saturday and Sunday, then tapering to more scattered, lighter showers on Monday before we totally dry out.

Right now, areas of Worcester County on to the east look like they’ll see between 2-4″ of rain, while areas west are looking at 1-2″.

Temperatures Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Make sure you’re staying weather-aware, and we’ll be here on 7 to guide you through the next few days!