The work week will start of dry and chilly, but a storm system is expected to move in this week that could affect holiday travel.

Conditions on Monday and Tuesday are expected to be seasonably cool with sunshine.

Late Tuesday afternoon clouds start moving in, with rain and even some wintry precipitation to follow.

Some places in northern Worcester County & Southern New Hampshire could see accumulating snow Tuesday evening, especially for higher elevations, while the rest of Southern New England sees rain.

Although some spots will start with snow, eventually all locations are expected to change back to rain by sunrise Wednesday.

The worst part of the storm is expected to move through at this time, with winds gusts up to 50mph and heavy rain.

The storm wraps up by mid-afternoon Wednesday, with a cold Thanksgiving expected to follow.

Stay tuned for updates from the 7Weather Team as the storm moves in!