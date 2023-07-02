7Weather- After a hazy Saturday, air quality should improve tomorrow. Afternoon/evening showers will help to disperse some of the smoke pollutants/haze. Showers and storms remain in the forecast Monday and Tuesday before we dry out and heat up.

An Air Quality Alert will still run through tonight for air quality that could approach unhealthy levels. Air sensors have been showing air unhealthy for sensitive groups across portions of western Mass. The showers and storms tomorrow will help to disperse some of the smoke particles. The model below shows the expected smoke particles in blue, and there’s less concentration across a majority of Mass by the evening.

Sunday morning we’ll wake up to a lot of clouds with temperatures near 60°/low 60s. The best chance for a shower early will be western Mass. Light scattered showers will be around through the morning. It won’t be a washout, but off and on showers. Any of this activity, will hold off longer for southeast Mass. By midday/early afternoon, a steadier rain will overspread the region. During the afternoon, downpours and an isolated thunderstorm are possible. With all the cloud cover, temperatures are trending down. We’ll likely keep temperatures in the upper 70s inland, near 70° on the coast. The timing of this wave of rain has sped up and now looks like it should be winding down by 7-8 pm. Then you’ll be able to get the grill out!

Overnight into Monday, another wave of rain will come through. The Cape will wake up to some showers. The sun will break up the cloud cover and we’ll see partly sunny skies. The sunshine will help warm temperatures into the low 80s, while the coast will be in the 70s. Scattered storms will develop as a cold front sweeps across the region late afternoon/early evening. Right now, it looks like the best chance for any storms will be north and west of the city. The timing of this could interfere or delay some fireworks Monday night.

Tuesday there’s still a chance for an isolated afternoon storm. Any showers should wind down around sunset. It’ll be muggy for any fireworks shows!

After the holiday, we’ll dry out and warm up! Temperatures will be near 90° toward the end of the week. Showers return to the forecast by next weekend.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black