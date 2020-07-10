Tracking Fay

Tropical storm Fay picked up a bit of steam overnight and has winds sustained at 50mph this morning. It’s journey north continues as it’ll run through the Jersey Shore later tonight, into New York City and up the Hudson River Valley tonight. With a path this far west of us, we avoid the bulk of the wind and widespread steady rain, however, we’ll be close enough to encounter breezy conditions with scattered tropical downpours tonight.

While a good chunk of today is dry, a few isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms do fire up with the soupy air in place. Highs reach the low to mid 80s.

The scattered downpours become more numerous overnight tonight as Fay passes west of us. It’ll be a tropical night with sky high humidity and an increasing breeze out of the southeast. With the atmosphere loaded with moisture, the main risk from these showers and storms will be locally heavy rain and brief bouts of street/poor drainage flooding in areas that pick up a quick 1-2″ of rain. Most areas pick up 0.50-1″ on average. In addition to localized tropical downpours, an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm is possible. On the east side of these tropical systems, it’s not uncommon that the spin of the atmosphere can produce thunderstorms capable of damaging wind gusts or even brief, isolated tornadoes. The risk for this is limited, but not zero, so it’s worth keeping an eye on tonight. Also, risk for severe storms tends to be higher for RI, CT and Long Island, compared to MA.

Rain totals are highest west of us too. 3-5″ likely through NJ and eastern NY.

Severe risk below… highest chance is southwest of many of us.

Past mid morning tomorrow, it’ll turn warm and humid with breaks of sun. Other than an isolated showers/storm late-day, we’ll catch many dry hours midday on tomorrow and through the rest of the weekend.