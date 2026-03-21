Happy Saturday! I hope you got out and enjoyed the weather today, because it’s not going to be nearly as nice on Sunday. We’re also tracking some rain and snow potential into Monday.

First, your Saturday evening will sit in the 40s with overnight lows feeling a bit cold in the low to mid 30s.

Rain showers push in early tomorrow morning, which may begin as some snow for areas farther north of the Mass Pike.

It won’t amount to much, with just spotty coatings up to an inch possible.

Most of us will just see plain rain showers which will come in waves throughout the day.

Overnight into early Monday morning, rain showers will drop from the north to the south, and the leading edge of the rain will be snow or a bit of a mix. That shouldn’t amount to much, just some isolated coatings. By the time of the morning commute, that leading edge of the showers should be across southeastern Massachusetts anyway.

So a lot of us will have a quieter Monday morning. However, Monday night we’re tracking a chance for some spotty snow squalls and that could lead to some minor snow accumulations.

Otherwise, Monday will be cold with temperatures in the 30s most of the day. Tuesday looks quieter but chilly. The morning will be cold in the 20s with highs in the low 40s. Wednesday: breezy, clouds around, lows in the upper 20s with highs in the low 50s. We’ve got a chance for some showers on Thursday with highs in the low 50s that could linger into Friday morning. The rest of Friday looks drier with highs into the upper 40s. Saturday: sun/clouds, chilly in the 20s to 40s.