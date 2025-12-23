While it won’t amount to much, we’ll track some snow midday today, through this evening as periodic light snow moves on in. With temps drifting up to, and just above freezing for many, the treated roads will likely be mainly wet. In fact, some light rain even mixes in near the coast and across Southeast Mass. The best shot of some slick travel will be post sunset as some steady light snow and temps near freezing are possible near and northwest of 495 across northern Mass and Southern NH. That’s also where the best shot of 2-3″ is. We’ll pick up an inch or two in the Worcester Hills and generally a coating to an inch inside 495.

Tomorrow is windy with a snow shower or two near the coast, but overall features solid travel weather. Christmas Day is quiet too with temps in the 30s to near 40.

Colder air plunges in Friday with dry weather prevailing through the day. However, Friday night into Saturday morning, if a wave of low pressure dropping in from the Great Lakes is close enough, a period of light to moderate snow is possible during that timeframe.



