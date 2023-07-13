It felt hot and humid today! Highs reached the upper 80s/near 90°. It’s been dry, but tonight a cold front will bring scattered storms across the region. We keep unsettled weather in the forecast tomorrow. The weekend will bring more storms, but also some breaks to get outside.

A Flood Watch is up for tonight for areas outside of I-495 and portions of Norfolk and Bristol counties. Storms could produce heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding. This comes after the ground is already pretty saturated from recent rain. The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted portions of New England with a slight to moderate risk for excessive rainfall. The moderate category is targeted for eastern New York and southern Vermont after this week’s historic rainfall. A moderate risk means numerous flash floods are likely within that region.

Showers and storms along and ahead of a cold front have been advancing across New York state this afternoon. The line will break apart as it moves east across Mass tonight. There will still be enough energy to touch off some scattered storms. That cold front will tap into an atmosphere with a lot of water vapor, so any storms could produce locally heavy rain of 1-3″.

We stay unsettled tomorrow, so have the rain gear with you! Target the morning to get outside. The chance for showers increases late morning/midday with scattered showers and storms for the afternoon/evening. Highs will be in the low 80s inland and upper 70s for the Cape and Islands.

Storms will wind down past sunset tomorrow night. Saturday morning there will be a few showers, mainly for the islands. Isolated storms develop during the afternoon/evening. Highs will be in the low/mid 80s. Target Saturday to get outside. Sunday looks like the wetter of the two weekend days. Highs will come down a few degrees in the upper 70s/near 80° with more cloud cover.

Looking ahead to next week, Wednesday and Thursday will be drier with more sun!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black