Tracking the Tropics

While we warmed up quite nicely for this Sunday, the tropics really heated up as well. As of this morning, we had “Potential Tropical Cyclone 14”. Fast forward about 12 hours and we now have Tropical Storm Michael. The storm is currently situated east of the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico and is forecast to travel north into the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days. The forecast is also for the storm to quickly gain Category 1 status, and eventually Category 2.

The current forecast track by the National Hurricane Center has the storm making landfall in the Florida Panhandle or the Big Bend of Florida as a Category 2 storm on Wednesday night. After landfall it will be one for us to watch here in New England. The storm will lose a lot of its punch and by the time it makes it this far north will barely be a Tropical Depression. However, it does have the potential to drop a good amount of rain. Right now we are right on the edge of the track, meaning we’ll have to watch it. A few miles closer to the coast and we’ll have an all day soaker. A few miles out to sea and we could have a cool, sunny day here in New England.