Storms rolled through midday and early afternoon Friday bringing torrential rain. Towns in Worcester and Middlesex Counties picked up a quick 1-2″ of rain. The atmosphere is in a bit of a break from storms this evening. You’ll find storm activity along a frontal boundary to our west. How does the weekend look? Saturday will be your better day to target getting outside. Sunday will bring the potential for flooding.

The Weather Prediction Center highlights a portion of New England with a moderate risk for excessive rainfall. That means it’s likely there will be numerous flash floods across the region. A cold front will sweep across the state late Sunday. The atmosphere will have a lot of water vapor to tap into (shown below with precipitable water values), which will mean the potential for torrential downpours. This comes after the ground is already saturated from recent rain. A Flood Watch will likely be issued once again Sunday for localized urban and small stream flooding.

There could be a few storms overnight into Saturday morning. Saturday is mainly dry with a few storms possible later in the day. We’ll see some sun mixed with clouds. High temperatures reach the low 80s in land. A south/southeast wind will keep areas like the North Shore, Cape Cod and the Islands in the upper 70s.

Sunday target the morning hours to get outside. There’s a better shot of avoiding any showers. Highs Sunday stay in the upper 70s/near 80 thanks to more cloud cover. It stays humid too! Later in the day, there will be storms and downpours.

Storm chances won’t be as high Monday and Tuesday. Ready for less humidity? Looks like that will come Wednesday and Thursday with an offshore wind.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black