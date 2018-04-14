Tracking Winter Weather in April…

… and not happy about it. As I wrote in my blog yesterday, that was our “spring fling” for the month – it looks like. I know, you almost really want to hate me when you just read that. Yes, it’s possible that yesterday will end up as our warmest day in April. I’m not very hopeful that we can reach 70 even one time this month. Okay, now you really do hate me. Look, I’m not happy about it either – I’m just the messenger!! I just don’t want this flashback to winter weather to take you by surprise.

So here we go… Temps have been falling throughout the day today – and weren’t all that impressive to begin with (highs only in the low to mid 50s). Cold air is moving back into place and we also have some winter precip moving in very early tomorrow morning and sticking around throughout the day. It’s scattered/spotty showers expected tomorrow – NOT a washout… but a real bummer, for sure. Cold rain, sleet (“pingers”), maybe even a light glaze of ice on some tree branches and untreated surfaces. Our temps will stay in the low to mid 30s tomorrow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect as a “Heads up! Some slick spots may try to catch you off guard!” This advisory stays in effect for the interior through early Monday morning.

The forecast for Marathon Monday is a wet one. While the showers will start out light and scattered, the rain will really fill in for the afternoon/evening and it’s a wind-driven rain at that. It’s a raw, chilly start with temps in the 30s to near 40. It’s possible that Boston could get up to 50° on Monday, but it depends on how far north a warm front makes it. If that front gets hung up – we stay in the 40s. Runners, I know this is less than ideal – but you should already be so very proud of yourselves for all of the training and work you’ve put into just getting ready for this day. My advice is to just “run the mile you’re in.”

Quieter weather will follow with just a slight chance for a spot shower on Tuesday. Temps stay just below or near normal this week. After we get through tomorrow, we’ll take 50s. Heck, even 40s would be okay. :c) – Breezy