Train of Rain

After a soggy Father’s Day we unfortunately have more rain on the way. We are in a train of minor disturbances that will bring rain chances back for a good chunk of this week. Rain will likely impact the morning commute for areas south of Boston tomorrow. Most of us will have a soggy lunch hour, before tapering to sprinkles and drizzle through the afternoon.

A few spot showers are possible Wednesday but any outdoor plans should make it through without much of an impact. After that, our next and final round of rain (for the foreseeable future anyway) will arrive Thursday evening into lunch time on Friday. After that we clear out and that will set up a fantastic weekend.

Friday marks the first official day of summer! The daylight hours will be the longest of the year where we’ll see over 15 hours of daylight. Yes, that means we’ll be losing daylight from here on out. But don’t fret, we have a lot of summer left! While the Fourth of July is just over 2 weeks away, Labor Day is still over 2 months from now!