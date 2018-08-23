Transition to Terrific

While we dodged the downpours yesterday, we reap the rewards today. That reward behind yesterday afternoon’s cold front is a very low humidity air mass that moves in. With a fresh northwest breeze, dew points dropping into the upper 40s and morning clouds/spotty light showers fading for some afternoon sun, it will be a terrific finish to the day. Highs this afternoon run in the mid to upper 70s.

With low humidity air masses in place, it’s much easier for the atmosphere to cool at night if skies are clear. With mainly clear skies tonight, temps fade back into the low 50s in many of the cooler burbs and hang in the low 60s in Boston. It’ll sure be a windows open type evening, but if you leave them open all night, it may be a bit chilly in the house by daybreak tomorrow.

Despite the cool start, we bounce back nicely tomorrow afternoon with highs returning in the 80s with sun filled skies and low humidity.

The weekend runs warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity creeps up a bit by Sunday with just a slight risk of a passing storm. Otherwise, the weekend remains dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Next week starts hot and humid with highs 90 Monday – Wednesday.

