Trend For The Better

Good Wednesday morning! While we won’t be completely rain drop free through the day, we also won’t be dodging the downpours that fired up yesterday as the highest instability shifts off to our east. In that system’s wake, we’ll have coolish air prevail, especially at the coast. Low clouds and patchy mist this morning will break for partial sun as a spotty sprinkle or stray light shower is possible this afternoon. Sure, not the best June day, but not too bad either as it certainly could be worse for the Scooper Bowl that’s ongoing in Boston. There’s no such thing as a bad ice cream day anyway!

Winds start to turn south tomorrow, allowing for a warm-up into the 70s and eventually near 80 for Friday. Other than a spot shower across the interior tomorrow, it’ll be a rather quiet day. As rain chances go down and temps go up, pollen counts jump back up too.

How about this weekend? Good question. We’ll watch a warm front and a wave of low pressure to our west get close, perhaps close enough to through some rain in here Saturday. The best chance for it will be south of the Pike. With that said, I’ve seen these complexes trend farther south with time, so it’s still conceivable that it tracks far enough south, that we stay dry. I wouldn’t change Saturday plans over it yet. Sunday looks dry.

Have a good day.

