Trend Is Up

How nice was it to see some breaks of sunshine come back yesterday? While it was enough for many towns to crack the 60 degree mark, it still was a bit below average for the time of year. We continue to build upon that milder trend over the next several days, and by the weekend, highs near 70 as many dry air prevails then.

Before we get to the weekend, we do have a few showers to track at times this afternoon and tomorrow. Those showers today are thanks to some residual chilly air aloft, allowing for a good amount of instability as our daytime heating progresses. That means this afternoon will feature some scattered, pop-up showers that’ll be hit or miss. A few cracks of thunder are possible too… especially over Southeast Mass.

A few more scattered showers works in tomorrow before the weekend turns dry with highs near 70. A few showers are possible northwest of 495 Sunday, but much of the area likely stays dry.